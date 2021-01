Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Sunday release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will get their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 from the website biharboardonline.com from January 10 onwards. The admit card will be used for appearing in the annual board exam as well as internal assessment/practical examination.

The internal assessment/practical exam will be held from January 20 to 22 and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be conducted from February 17 to 24.

How to download

Principals of their respective schools will have to login using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The print out of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.

Candidates who were absent in the sentup exam will not get the admit card.

People facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074 , 2232257