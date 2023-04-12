Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 datesheet out, check here

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 datesheet out, check here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates below.

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 schedule. Candidates who will appear for the compartment cum special examination can check the complete datesheet here.

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 datesheet out, check here

As per the timetable shared by BSEB, the intermediate compartmental cum special (science, arts, commerce and vocational course) examination 2023 will be conducted from April 26 to May 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The practical examination will be conducted from April 20 to April 22, 2023.

BSEB will provide additional 15 minutes time to candidates for reading and analyzing the questions and to plan the answers accordingly.

The Board has also released the admit card for the compartmental examination. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates through these simple steps given below.

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023: How to download admit card

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on Class 12 compartmental cum special form 2023 link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

