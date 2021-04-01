Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021: Online application begins from today
Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021: Online application begins from today

Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021: Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny online by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021.(PTI file)

Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will accept the online scrutiny applications from the candidates of Bihar Board class12 or intermediate examinations from April 1 to 7, 2021. The board had declared the BSEB class 12 examination results on March 26, 2021.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained by them in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny online by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will also have to pay a fee of 70 per subject.

How to apply for scrutiny:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Apply for scrutiny (Annual intermediate Examination 2021)’

Key in your credentials or register yourself

The applicants will get an application ID after registration

Use the application ID and registration number (As given in the hall ticket) to login

A new page will open with subject- list

Click on the tick- mark beside the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny

After selecting the subjects for scrutiny, click on fee payment option

