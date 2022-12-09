Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 exams annual calendar releasing today

Bihar Board will release Bihar Board Exams 2023 annual calendar on December 9, 2022. The annual calendar will be released for Class 10, 12 exams along with other Board exams. Candidates can check the annual calendar on the official site of BSEB.

As per the notice issued by the Board, the Annual Calendar for 2023 will be released by Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee. The calendar will have details related to Secondary, Higher Secondary and Miscellaneous examinations to be conducted in the year 2023 by the committee. The press conference will be conducted at 3 pm today.

BSEB has not released the Class 10, 12 datesheet till now. Candidates are anxious as to when the exams will begin. As per past trends, Bihar Board usually conducts board exams in February and for last 2-3 years they are the first board to release the results as well.

When the datesheet will release, candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

