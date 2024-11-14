Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: BSEB Class 12th registration, application form fill up window reopened, check notice here

Bihar School Examination Board has reopened Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 registration and application form fill up window. The registration and application form link will be available on the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: BSEB Class 12th registration window reopened(HT file)

As per the official notice, the registration and application form fill up window reopened on November 13. The last date to register for the Bihar Board Class 12 examination with a late fee is November 17, and the last date to fill out the application form with a late fee is November 19, 2024.

The official website reads, “Important Information:- Online listing/permission application of the students who are deprived/left out of listing/permission application in the session 2023-25, with late fee, will be filled from 13.11.2024 to 17.11.2024. The last opportunity has been provided to the students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 to fill the online examination application with late fee from 13.11.2024 to 19.11.2024.”

BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th dates 2025: Check past trends on Matric, Inter exam time tables

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: How to register for fill application form

To apply for Bihar Board 12th examination, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where login details will be needed.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form or register online.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2025 Datesheet for Class 10, 12. The Class 10 sent up examination will begin on November 19 and will conclude on November 22, 2024 and Class 12 intermediate sent-up examination will begin on November 11 and conclude on November 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.