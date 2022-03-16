Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Board Inter result 2022 declared, direct link for BSEB Class 12 marks
board exams

Bihar Board Inter result 2022 declared, direct link for BSEB Class 12 marks

Bihar Board Inter result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022. Here's direct link and how to check. 
Bihar Board Intermediate (12th) Result out at biharboardonline.com, direct here(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Board Inter result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2022. All concerned students of Intermediate or class 12th can check their results on the official website of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com

Around 13.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exams this year. The intermediate examination was held for all streams (Arts, Commerce, and Science) from February 1 to February 14, 2022. The  BSEB practical exams for Class 12 took place from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: How to check Inter result on HT Portal

Visit Hindustan times education page

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Press Bihar board box

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

Candidates can also check the result on the official website of BSEB. Follow the steps given below to check the result: 

Visit the official site of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

