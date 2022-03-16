Bihar Board Intermediate Science result 2022 declared, Saurav Kumar tops

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on March 16 declared the Intermediate science stream result on its official website. All the concerned candidates can check the intermediate result on the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB result is also available on the Hindustan Times Education portal.

Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar tops the Science stream with 94.4%.

The Intermediate or Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 for all the streams. Class 12 practical exams of Bihar Board were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022. This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exam.

A total of 83.7% candidates have passed the science stream.

BSEB Intermediate result: Know how to check via HT education portal

Visit Hindustan times education page at www.hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Click on Bihar board box

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the 'bseb 12th result 2022 science' tab

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

BSEB Intermediate result: How to check result through the official website of BESB

Visit the official site of BSEB on www.results.biharboardonline.com&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

