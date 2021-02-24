Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.

More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state. The board had also set up four model examination centres in all the districts.

BSEB conducted additional subject examination on Wednesday which marked conclusion of matriculation exams in the state. However, the board will conduct re-examination of the cancelled social science paper held in the morning shift on February 19 due to paper leak case in Jamui.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “Re-examination of the cancelled social science paper will be held on March 8. Besides, English exam was cancelled at three centres in Siwan due to unforeseen circumstances. For them, a separate English exam will be conducted on March 9.”

He claimed that despite Covid-19 outbreak, BSEB emerged as the first education board in the country to successfully conduct board examination for more than 30 lakh students who appeared in Class 10 and 12 exam this year.

As per data shared by BSEB, altogether 208 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 53 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.

Of total expulsion, 48 students were booked in Bhojpur followed by Nalanda (20), Saran (20) and Rohtas (13) while 53 impersonators were caught from 15 districts including Supual, Madhepura, Gaya and Munger.

As per available records, cheating cases in matriculation exams decreased by 44% than previous year. Altogether 373 examinees were expelled in 2020.

Kishor said, “Sticking to the zero-tolerance policy, fair conduct of exam was ensured across the state. The board lodged an FIR against all three accused involved in paper leak case on the same day while strict actions were taken against people who were found circulating fake examination paper on social media.”

Students who took examination shared that they were quite relieved after writing exams. Puja Kumari, who took matric exam, said, “I am feeling quite relaxed after taking the board exam. Overall, my exam was good. I wish to opt science stream in intermediate.”

Meanwhile, BSEB has scheduled intermediate copy evaluation from February 26 to March 8. “We have decided to conduct evaluation of Hindi, English, geography, chemistry and mathematics copies in double shifts for speedy evaluation. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at all evaluation centres”, said a senior board official.

JEE Main paper 1 held peacefully

Thousands of engineering aspirants took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 1 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts on Wednesday.

Students in Patna shared that paper was moderate to difficult.

Seshadri Shekhar, who took exam at Transport Nagar, said, "Paper was moderate. Physics and Chemistry questions were moderately difficult while mathematics questions were a bit lengthy and calculative."

About Covid-19 safety protocols, he said, "Preventive measures were taken. Fresh mask was given at the entrance gate and alternate seating arrangement was followed."

Another examinee Vishwasjeet Karan, said, " I found mathematics section tough while chemistry and physics sections were relatively easy."

Prerna Sharma, who took exam at Patliputra-based exam centre, "Paper was difficult than my expectation. Mathematics questions were the toughest while chemistry and physics were easy to moderate."

NTA is conducting the first session JEE Main exam from February 23 to 26.