Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB begins 10th registration today, details here

Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 on August 18, 2022. The Class 10 registration can be done by appearing candidates through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for the examination is till August 22, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will get their dummy registration card some days after they have registered for the BSEB Class 10 examination 2023. To register online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register online

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Secondary link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are not able to submit the examination fees or is having trouble in filling the application form can call the helpline number 0612-2232074. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}