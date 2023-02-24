Bihar Board Results 2023 dates: BSEB 10th, 12th results at this time, says board

Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release BSEB Class 10, 12 results after mid March 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Board Class 10, 12 board examination can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

As per Live Hindustan report, the Board Chairman, Anand Kishore while speaking at the press meet have informed that evaluation process for BSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2023 have already started. Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation process will start on February 24 and will end on March 5, while Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation process will start from March 1 and will end on March 12, 2023.

He further informed that evaluation process will not be conducted during Holi holidays in the state.

BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 10 to February 22 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets will be evaluated and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets will be evaluated by the Board officials. A total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres have been set up to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets.

