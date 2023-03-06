Bihar BSEB class 10th answer key out, know how to download here

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Class 10 board exams 2023 today, March 6, 2023. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys for the objective-type questions from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The answer keys have been released for the 50% objective type question asked in the matriculation examination 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can register objections through the official website till 5 pm on March 10.

BSEB 10th Answer Key 2023: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Next click on the Greviance Menu

Raise objections for secondary exam 2023

From February 14 to February 22, BSEB 10th examinations 2023 were conducted in two shifts: the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The first shift began at 9 am, while the second shift began at 1:45 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON