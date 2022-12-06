Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP, MPBSE & other boards

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 season have already started with many boards, including CISCE, MPBSE, PSEB, CBSE releasing their exam date sheets for Class 10, 12 board exams. The Board Exams 2023 will be conducted by the respective board next year mostly in February-March.

The CISCE has released the board exam datesheet and ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022.

Kerala Class 10 board exams will begin on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. Similarly MP Board Exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 27 for Class 10 and Class 12 exams from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below.