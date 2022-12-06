Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP, MPBSE & other boards
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 season have already started with many boards, including CISCE, MPBSE, PSEB, CBSE releasing their exam date sheets for Class 10, 12 board exams. The Board Exams 2023 will be conducted by the respective board next year mostly in February-March.
The CISCE has released the board exam datesheet and ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022.
Kerala Class 10 board exams will begin on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. Similarly MP Board Exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 27 for Class 10 and Class 12 exams from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below.
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 04:16 PM
MP Board Class 10 Exams: Details
The Class 10 board exams in the state will begin on March 1, 2023 and will end on March 27, 2023. The examination duration is for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon.
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 04:12 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board Exams: When to be conducted
Madhya Pradesh Board Exams datesheet has been released by the Board. The MPBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2022 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from March 2 to April 1, 2023.
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 04:06 PM
ISC Class 12 Exams: How to download datesheet
Visit the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.
Click on ISC Class 12 Exams datesheet available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the PDF file and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 04:02 PM
ICSE Class 10 Exams: From where to download datesheet
ICSE Class 10 Exams datesheet was released last week. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the date sheet through the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 03:56 PM
CISCE Exams: ICSE, ISC exam datesheet out
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 03:52 PM
CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to download datesheet
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 03:47 PM
CBSE Board Exams: From February 15 onwards
CBSE Board Exams datesheet has not been released, but the Board had earlier announced the exam dates. The Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards.