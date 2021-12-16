Board exams: CBSE stops physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said. The board, however, did not cite any reason for the sudden change in norms when the exams are underway.

"The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre is being stopped from December 16. All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to affiliated schools.

"Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice," said Bhardwaj.

The term-1 board examination is currently going on for students of classes 10 and 12. It is an objective-type questions-based exam, for which students are given optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheets to fill.

Until now, the OMR answer sheets were first physically evaluated at the exam centre by school teachers and then sent for a digital evaluation.

However, the board has now asked for physical evaluation to be stopped Thursday onwards for the remaining exams that will go on till 30 December.

“It is the sole responsibility of the Centre Superintendent to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly. In case of any deviation from the safety and security of the examination, CBSE will be liable to take action against the Centre Superintendent and the school as per its affiliation and examination bye-laws of the board,” the letter read.

