Home / Education / Board Exams / Boards 2021: CBSE asks regional officials to visit schools preparing results
board exams

Boards 2021: CBSE asks regional officials to visit schools preparing results

CBSE directs Regional Directors and officials to visit schools preparing class 10 & 12 results to inspect their work.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:23 PM IST
CBSE directed regional directors and official to visit schools preparing class X and XII result

The Central Board of School Education(CBSE) released a notification on Tuesday directing all the regional directors/Officers of the Board to visit the schools, under their Jurisdiction, preparing class 10 and 12 results, to ensure that the policy issued by the CBSE is implemented effectively .

All of the Board's regional directors/officials have been asked to visit the schools without any prior notice to verify the work done by the schools. It has also instructed the officials going to be accustomed with the tabulation policy of the board prior to visit.

These officials have to submit the complete report and the soft copy of the documents by Monday, July 12 until noon to the CBSE controller of examinations.

The official notification of the Board reads,' A complete report duly signed by official's along with the soft copy of the documents ( may take picture ) may be sent to the undersigned by Monday, July 12, 2021, by 12 noon’

The Board has asked the inspection should be conducted in such a manner that at least each category of schools that is Private/Govt/KVS/NVS should be covered. The visiting officer has to sign the documents inspected especially the Rational documents.

If any problem or clarification is required during the inspection, the official can contact the CBSE Controller of Examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Topics
cbse boards cbse schools cbse
