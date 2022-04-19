Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link
board exams

BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link

Odisha HSC admit card 2022: The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.
BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit cards 2022 released, here's direct link(BSE Odisha official website)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Matric Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released admit cards for High School Certificate (HSC) or Matric or Class 10 final exam 2022 (Summative Assessment-II). 

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in. 

The board has also released admit cards for the Class 10 correspondence course. 

&lt;strong&gt;Odisha Matric admit card 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Odisha HSC admit card 2022 (Correspondence&lt;/strong&gt;)

How to download Odisha HSC admit card 2022

  1. Go to bseodisha.ac.in.
  2. The link to download the admit card will be available on the homepage, under the latest updates section. 
  3. Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card'
  4. Login with school code and password.
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout. 

Students may note that they may not be able to download the admit cards directly. In such a situation, they should contact their schools to collect it. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse odisha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP