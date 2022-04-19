BSE Odisha Class 10 (HSC) admit card 2022 released, here's direct link

Odisha Matric Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released admit cards for High School Certificate (HSC) or Matric or Class 10 final exam 2022 (Summative Assessment-II).

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.

The board has also released admit cards for the Class 10 correspondence course.

<strong>Odisha Matric admit card 2022</strong>

<strong>Odisha HSC admit card 2022 (Correspondence</strong>)

How to download Odisha HSC admit card 2022

Go to bseodisha.ac.in. The link to download the admit card will be available on the homepage, under the latest updates section. Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card' Login with school code and password. Download the admit card and take a printout.

Students may note that they may not be able to download the admit cards directly. In such a situation, they should contact their schools to collect it.

