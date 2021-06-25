BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Matric Result declared, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education has declared BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. The result link has been activated on the official site of BSE Odisha. Candidates who want to check the result can visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 board examination in the state. All the registered candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Direct link for Madhyama Result

Direct link for State Open Certificate exam result

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Steps to check

• Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

• Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Class 10 exams were cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board adopted the 40:60 formula released in the evaluation criteria to calculate the marks of the students. As per the evaluation criteria issued by the Board, 40 percent weightage will be given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject and 60 percent marks weightage will be given to practice test conducted in Class 10.