Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Matric Result declared, direct link here
board exams

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Matric Result declared, direct link here

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check the result is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Matric Result declared, direct link here(HT File Photo)

Board of Secondary Education has declared BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. The result link has been activated on the official site of BSE Odisha. Candidates who want to check the result can visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 board examination in the state. All the registered candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Direct link for Madhyama Result

Direct link for State Open Certificate exam result

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Steps to check

• Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

• Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Class 10 exams were cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board adopted the 40:60 formula released in the evaluation criteria to calculate the marks of the students. As per the evaluation criteria issued by the Board, 40 percent weightage will be given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject and 60 percent marks weightage will be given to practice test conducted in Class 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha board results bse odisha class 10 results

Related Stories

board exams

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Result declared, direct links here

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:10 PM IST
board exams

Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Matric Result today, websites to check

PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it

‘How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,’ asks Nasa. Do you know the answer?

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP