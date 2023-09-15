BSE Odisha HSC, class 10th exam form released at bseodisha.ac.in

The Class 10 Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination forms for the 2024 board exams have been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha. Through their heads of institutions, students in Class 10 can submit an HSC application to appear for the 2024 board exams under the school regular category.

As per the official notification released by the board, the last date for submitting the exam form is September 30. The Head of the Institution is required to submit a copy of the D.R. receipt with the concerned zonal offices on or before October 5. The BSE Odisha matriculation (Class 10) examination will commence on February 20, 2024.

“In case of any difficulty faced in doing the online filling up of application forms, the log in authorities may contact the B.S.E., Odisha by sending message through e-mail transfer0222@gmail.com . The message should contain specific problem faced along with school code & mobile no. of the log in authority”, reads the official notification.

For more details check the detailed notification given here

