BSEB 12th Exam 2024: Last date to apply for Bihar Board Inter exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the application process for the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination, 2024 today October 27. Candidates who had register previously but are yet to submit their forms can do it through schools. To do this, they will have to pay a late fee.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024: Last date to apply for Inter exam today(File photo)

Schools will submit forms of their students on the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The regular application fee of Bihar board Inter exam 2024 for general category candidates is ₹1,430.

Candidates who have passed Class 11 and meet other eligibility conditions can apply for the Intermediate final examination. They can refer to the notification(s) hosted on the BSEB website for more details.

In 2023, BSEB conducted Bihar board Inter exams in February and the board is expected to follow a similar timeline in 2024 as well. The date sheet for both practical and theory exam will be uploaded on the board website. BSEB will also share it on its official social media pages.

For any help regarding filling of applications or payment of fees, schools/candidats can contact the board on the helpline number 0612-2230039.

