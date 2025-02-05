Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Day 3: Physics, Geography and Business Studies papers held for 11.3 lakh students

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 05, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Students appeared for Physics, Geography and Business Studies papers on the third day of the Class 12 examinations.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Day 3 of the Class 12 examination on February 5, 2025, across various exam centers in the state.

Physics paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for 6,39,689 students. (File photo)
Physics paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for 6,39,689 students. (File photo)

About the exams:

Students appeared for Physics, Geography and Business Studies papers on the third day of the Class 12 examinations. Physics paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for 6,39,689 students.

In the afternoon shift, Geography and Business Studies exams were conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Geography and Business studies examination was conducted for 4,90,382 students.

Also Read: Aspiring to study at Harvard? FAQs of international applicants are answered here

In Patna district, the examination was conducted peacefully in both shifts. Officials conducted surprise inspection in both shifts at various examination centres by Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee. Officials checked the arrangements for conducting examinations at all exam centres.

As per the official notice, on February 6, 2025, the fourth day of the BSEB Class 12 Examination will be conducted at various exam centres in the state. Students from the Science and Commerce streams will appear for the English subject exam from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Also Read: BSEB Class 12 Exam 2025 Day 3: Students appear for Physics Class 12 exam | In Pics

Students from the Arts and Vocational streams will appear for the Hindi subject exam from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 commenced on February 1, 2025. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam will conclude on February 15, 2025. A total of 1292313 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 641847 girls and 650466 boys.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: 3 friends set to appear for CBSE board exams killed in road accident in Bihar's Kishanganj

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On