BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Day 3: Physics, Geography and Business Studies papers held for 11.3 lakh students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Day 3 of the Class 12 examination on February 5, 2025, across various exam centers in the state. Physics paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for 6,39,689 students. (File photo)

About the exams:

Students appeared for Physics, Geography and Business Studies papers on the third day of the Class 12 examinations. Physics paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm for 6,39,689 students.

In the afternoon shift, Geography and Business Studies exams were conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Geography and Business studies examination was conducted for 4,90,382 students.

In Patna district, the examination was conducted peacefully in both shifts. Officials conducted surprise inspection in both shifts at various examination centres by Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee. Officials checked the arrangements for conducting examinations at all exam centres.

As per the official notice, on February 6, 2025, the fourth day of the BSEB Class 12 Examination will be conducted at various exam centres in the state. Students from the Science and Commerce streams will appear for the English subject exam from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Students from the Arts and Vocational streams will appear for the Hindi subject exam from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 commenced on February 1, 2025. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam will conclude on February 15, 2025. A total of 1292313 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 641847 girls and 650466 boys.

