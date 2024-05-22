BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th compartment exam answer keys out; check Matric, Inter keys on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th Compartment Answer Key 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released provisional answer keys of the Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Inter Compartment and Special exams. Students who have appeared in these examinations can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and download the Compartment exam answer keys. BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th compartment exam answer keys released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(PTI file)

In both Matric and Inter Compartment/Special exams, fifty per cent of the questions were objective-type, and students had to attend it on OMR sheets.

If candidates have objections to the provisional answer keys of Class 10th and 12th final examinations, they can submit it up to 4 pm on May 23 by using the answer key objection links given on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and objection.biharboardonline.com, the board said.

Objections received beyond this deadline will not be considered for review, it added.

The BSEB conducted the Class 10th (Martric) Compartment exam from May 4 to 11. The Inter or Class 12 Compartment test took place from April 29 to may 11. Exams were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am and from 2 pm.

The result of the annual Matric exam was announced on March 31. As many as 16,64,252 (8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Class 10 exam and 13,79,842 passed. The pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

The board announced the Inter result on March 23. Of the 1291684 students who appeared for the exam, 1126439 cleared it. The pass percentage was 87.21 per cent.

The Bihar Board Compartment exam is another chance for Class 10th and 12th students to pass their classes in the same year if they fail to qualify in two or more subjects of the annual examination.

The Special examination of the Bihar board is for those who were unable to attend the annual examination due to delay in submission of forms.