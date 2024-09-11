BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 registration begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 on September 11, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the class 10 board examination in 2025 can apply online through the direct link available on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official website, the application form for the secondary annual exam 2025 will be submitted online starting September 11 and will close on September 27, 2024. The last date to pay the application fee is September 24, 2024.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates will need a User ID and OTP/Password. To apply for the Class 10 board examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on secondary annual exam 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB Class 10, 12 dummy registration card 2025 was released on August 2, 2024. Candidates or heads of educational institutes had until August 14 to report any errors in the dummy registration card. The correction window was again opened for candidates on August 30, and corrections were accepted until September 9, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.