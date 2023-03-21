Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Intermediate or Class 12th result on March 21, 2023 at 2 pm. When announced, students can check their result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and result.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board 12th results 2023 live updates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check BSEB Inter results on HT portal

Students who have appeared for the Class 12 or inter examination can also check Bihar board Inter result on the Hindustan Times portal – hindustantimes.com. They can now pre-register using the links given below.

Those who pre-register on HT portal will get update regarding declaration of results on their phones.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Arts

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Science

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Vocational

Over 13 lakh students took BSEB Inter exams this year and are now waiting for results.

BSEB will hold a press conference to announce Bihar board Inter results. After the press conference ends, result links will be activated on the board’s official website and on the HT portal.

How to check Bihar 12th result 2023 on hindustantimes.com

Go to the steam-wise result link given above.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your board result. (If visiting ahead of the result announcement, register to get updates via SMS.