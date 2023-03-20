Bihar 12th result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result on hindustantimes.com soon

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of Intermediate or Class 12 final examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Soon (BSEB) is expected soon. BSEB will make an announcement regarding result declaration date and time on Facebook and Twitter. The board will also hold a press conference to formally announce Bihar 12th results, names of toppers, pass percentage, etc.

Soon after the announcement, students can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com to check their results. In addition, results will also be available on the HT portal. Students can pre-register on hindustantimes.com and receive SMS update when result is declared. Here are the links

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Science result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Commerce result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Vocational result 2023

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared in Bihar board 12th final exams. Follow all the latest updates on BSEB Inter result below.