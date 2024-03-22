Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
    Live

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Inter results date, time

    Mar 22, 2024 6:10 AM IST
    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Apart from these official websites, the BSEB Inter Result 2024 will be available on the HT Portal Education page.
    Key Events
    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates
    BEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 anytime soon. The Class 12 results, when announced, can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board 12th results can also be checked on the other official website - results.biharboardonline.com....Read More

    Apart from these official websites, the BSEB Inter Result 2024 will be available on HT Portal Education page. The link to check the result is given below, which will be activated soon after it is declared by BSEB.

    The board is expected to announce the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 date and time ahead of the declaration of the results. The announcement will likely be made on their official social media handles.

    Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The BSEB Intermediate examination was conducted for Arts, Commerce and Science on the dates mentioned above. Follow the blog for latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 21, 2024 10:08 PM IST

    Bihar 12th result 2024: Steps to check BSEB Inter result on the HT Portal

    1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result
    2. Select your stream: Science, Arts, Commerce or Vocational.
    3. Enter the required information.
    4. Login to view the scorecard.
    Mar 21, 2024 10:07 PM IST

    How to check Bihar board 12th result on the official website?

    1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    2. Open the Inter result page.
    3. On the login window, provide your roll code and roll number. Choose stream, if required.
    4. Check and download the Bihar board Inter result 2024.
    Mar 21, 2024 10:04 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2024: Results to be available on the HT portal

    In addition to the Bihar board's official website, Inter results will be displayed on the HT Portal. Use the link given below to check it:

    Bihar board 12th result on HT Portal

    Mar 21, 2024 10:02 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024: Login credentials required to check Bihar board 12th results

    Candidates need to use their roll codes and roll numbers to check Bihar board 12th result. The result will be shown on the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Mar 21, 2024 10:01 PM IST

    Bihar board 12th result date, time announcement soon

    The BSEB is expected to make an announcement regarding the date and time of the Bihar board Class 12th result soon. The results is expected between March 22 and 24.

