BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Inter results date, time

BEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 anytime soon. The Class 12 results, when announced, can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board 12th results can also be checked on the other official website - results.biharboardonline.com....Read More

Apart from these official websites, the BSEB Inter Result 2024 will be available on HT Portal Education page. The link to check the result is given below, which will be activated soon after it is declared by BSEB.

The board is expected to announce the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 date and time ahead of the declaration of the results. The announcement will likely be made on their official social media handles.

Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The BSEB Intermediate examination was conducted for Arts, Commerce and Science on the dates mentioned above. Follow the blog for latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024.