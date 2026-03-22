Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: BSEB Class 12 results date, time awaited
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: BSEB Class 12 results date to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date. The Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 results date on its official handles before the declaration of the results. The BSEB Class 12 results will be announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts together....Read More
The Bihar Board 12th results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.
The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be declared via press conference. Other details to be shared with the results are pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link, how to check and more.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Login details needed to check results
Roll code
Roll number.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: When was Class 12 results released in 2025?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Last year, the Class 12 results was released on March 25, 2025.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: List of websites
interresult2026.com
interbiharboard.com
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: How to check BSEB Class 12 results?
Visit the official website of BSEB.
Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: What are the other details to be shared at press conference?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Other details to be shared with the results are pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Results to be out via press release
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be declared via press conference.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Exam shift details
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: When was Class 12 exam held?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Where to check BSEB Class 12 result date?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Board will announce the BSEB Class 12 results date on its official handles before the declaration of the results.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Where to check BSEB Inter results when out?
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Bihar Board 12th results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Date and time awaited
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The date and time of release of the BSEB Class 12 results is awaited.