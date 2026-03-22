Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: BSEB Class 12 results date, time awaited

The Bihar Board 12th results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at interresult2026.com and interbiharboard.com.

The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be declared via press conference. Other details to be shared with the results are pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link, how to check and more.