Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Intermediate result date, time updates
Live

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Intermediate result date, time updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 03:20 PM IST

  • BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Results 2023 Live Updates: BSEB will make a public announcement through its social media pages about date and time for board exam results.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Inter result 2023 live updates(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Results 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce date and time for declaration of Bihar Board Inter (Class 12) final exam results 2023 soon. These results will be available on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB will make a public announcement through its social media pages about date and time for board exam results.

For declaration of results, BSEB will hold a press conference where result-related data like pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. will be announced. Soon after that, the direct link to check scores will be added to the official website. 

BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh candidates registered for Intermediate final exams in Bihar. Evaluation of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were done at 123 centres.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 03:20 PM

    Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Physical marks sheets later 

    BSEB will first announce Class 12 results online. Hard copies of marks sheets will be sent to schools within a few days. 

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 03:19 PM

    BSEB Inter results 2023: Over 13 lakh students registered

    This year, around 13.18 lakh students registered for Bihar board Intermediate exams. 

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 02:55 PM

    BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th results 2023: Where to check 

    Students can check Bihar Inter results on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

  • Sat, 11 Mar 2023 02:54 PM

    BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 date

    BSEB is expected to announce date for Bihar Board Intermediate exam result 2023 soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.