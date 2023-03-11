Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Intermediate result date, time updates

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Results 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce date and time for declaration of Bihar Board Inter (Class 12) final exam results 2023 soon. These results will be available on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB will make a public announcement through its social media pages about date and time for board exam results.

For declaration of results, BSEB will hold a press conference where result-related data like pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. will be announced. Soon after that, the direct link to check scores will be added to the official website.

BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh candidates registered for Intermediate final exams in Bihar. Evaluation of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were done at 123 centres.