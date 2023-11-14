BSEB Bihar board Class 9, 11 quarterly exams in November 2023, check date sheets

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that upcoming quarterly examinations of classes 9 and 11 will be conducted in November. Date sheets and download links of both classes have been shared by the board on X (formerly Twitter).

BSEB Bihar board Class 9, 11 quarterly exams November 2023: Check date sheets. (StockPic)

Class 9 exams will be held on November 28, 29 and 30 and Class 11 exams will take place from November 25 to December 2.

As per the Class 9 quarterly exam time table of Bihar Board, the first paper, mother language (101 Hindi, 102 Bangla, 103 Urdu and 104 Maithili) will be held in the first shift of the first day. In the second shift, they will appear for the Second Indian Language paper (codes 105 to 109).

The first shift is from 9:30 am to 11 am and the second one is from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Science (Music for VH candidates) will be held in the first shift and Social Science will be held in the second shift on November 29.

On November 30, Mathematics (Home Science for VH) and English (general) papers will take place.

Check the Bihar board Class 9 quarterly exam time table below.

For Class 11 students, Physics, Entrepreneurship, Philosophy papers are scheduled for the first shift and Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science papers will take place in the second shift.

The first shift is from 1:30 to 3 pm and the second one is from 3:30 to 5 pm.

On the last exam day, the Home Science paper is scheduled.