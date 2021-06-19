BSEB Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021 declared, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021. The result for both class 10 and class 12 is available on the official site of BSEB on results.biharboardonline.com. The Board has decided to promote all the students who have failed in one or two subjects by giving grace marks to them.

The Class 10 result was declared on April 5 and the Class 12 result was announced on March 26, 2021. The decision was taken by the Board officials after considering all the possible options and also keeping the future of the students as a priority. The compartmental exams would not be conducted this year due to the COVID19 pandemic. The direct link to download the result with grace marks is now available on the official site of BSEB.

Direct link to check BSEB Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021 here

Students who have registered themselves for the compartment examination can download their renewed mark sheets from the official websites online. It is advisable for students to check their personal details carefully in the mark sheets.

With the decision to promote students with grace marks the overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 have increased. The Class 12 pass percentage has increased from 78.26 percent to 85.53 percent and Class 10 has increased from 78.17 percent to 85.50 percent.