BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Updates on Matric, Inter timetables at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Matric and Intermediate final exam dates soon. Bihar board Class 10, 12 final exam dates will be announced on the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on Facebook and X (Twitter) pages of the board. ...Read More

As per past trends, these exams are likely to be held in January-February. Bihar board practical exams are usually conducted in January, and theory exams are conducted in February.

Date sheets for 2024 final exams were released on December 4, 2023.

Bihar board Class 10 final exams 2024 were held from February 15 to 23. BSEB Class 12 board exams were held from February 1 to 12. Inter exams were held in 2 shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 to 5:15 pm. Matric papers were held in single shifts.

The results of the BSEB Inter board exams were announced on March 23, in which 87.21 per cent of students passed.

BSEB Matric result was announced on March 31 and 82.91 per cent students passed.

Bihar board Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical exams, internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

Get live updates on BSEB Bihar board exam dates 2025 below