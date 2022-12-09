BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Where, how to check date sheet

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce dates for Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final examinations, 2023 in due course of time. Once announced, students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also contact their schools or check BSEB's social media pages for more information.

Usually, BSEB conducts Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in February. Whether BSEB follows the same trends as seen in the past few years will be known only after the official announcement.

In 2022, BSEB conducted Bihar board Class 10 final exams from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The official answer key was released on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022. Around 17 lakh students took the exam.

Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 for theory papers and practical exams took place from January 10 to January 20, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 final exams.

