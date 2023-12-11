Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board Model test paper 2024 released for classes 10th and 12th, direct link here

BSEB Bihar Board Model test paper 2024 released for classes 10th and 12th, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 11, 2023 06:21 PM IST

BSEB has released the subject-wise model question papers for class 10th and class 12th board examinations 2024.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the subject-wise model question papers for class 10th and class 12th board examination 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the model test papers from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Model test paper 2024 released for classes 10th and 12th

The theory examination for the class 10th will be conducted from February 15 to February 24. The intermediate theory annual examination 2024 will be conducted from February 1 to February 12. The Matric examination model test papers 2024 were released today, December 11 and the intermediate examination model test papers were released on December 10.

Direct link to download BSEB Bihar Model test papers

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

How to download BSEB Bihar Board 2024 model test paper

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, under the circulars click on the click on the model test papers

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP