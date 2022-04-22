Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 releasing today

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 will be releasing today, April 22, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 on April 22, 2022. The Bihar Board Compartment cum Special Exam admit card for Class 10 will be available on the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The compartmental-cum-special examination will begin on May 5 and will end on May 9, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes extra time before commencement of exam to read and understand the question paper.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the compartment exams will have to download the admit through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has issued helpline number for students who are appearing for compartmental cum special exams. Candidates can contact with BSEB on 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239 numbers.

Topics
bseb result bseb board exams
