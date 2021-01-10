IND USA
board exams

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link

Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday released the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021on its official website.

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the internal assessment/practical exam from January 20 to 22, 2021, and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021.

Students are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won't be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021.

