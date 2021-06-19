BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 releasing today, websites to check result

Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 on June 19, 2021. The Class 10, 12 compartmental result will be available to candidates who have registered for the exam at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official result site of BSEB along with other BSEB websites.

The result can be checked by candidates in the list of websites given below.

BSEB Compartmental Result 2021: Websites to check

The Board has decided to promote Class 10, 12 compartment exam students who failed in one or two subjects this year with grace marks. The decision was taken because the compartmental exams could not be conducted by the Board amid pandemic for the next three months. This step will help the students to take admission to the next higher class or college without wasting time.

This year a total of 11,46,320 candidates have passed the Class 12 examination and the overall pass percentage is 85.53 percent and a total of 14,14,370 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination and the overall pass percentage is 85.50 percent. The exams for both Class 10, 12 was conducted in February by following all COVID19 guidelines.