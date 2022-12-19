BSEB inter-2023 admit card out at inter23.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB inter admit card 2023 for practical exams on December 19. BSEB 2023 practical admit card for class 12th will be available at inter23.biharboardonline.com. The admit card for the practical examination will be downloaded from the above-mentioned website by the head of the concerned educational institution and will be made available to the students with his signature and seal.

The BSEB practical test admit card can be obtained by students from their respective schools.

The BSRC 2023 inter-practical examination hall ticket will be available on the official website till January 9. The BSEB will conduct an inter-practical exam from January 10 to 20, 2023.

BSEB inter-2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at inter23.biharboardonline.com

On the home page, click on the link “ BSEB intermediate admit card 2023’

Key in your user id and password

The BSEB 12th admit card for practical exams will appear on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

In case of any inconvenience in downloading the online admit card, contact the committee's helpline number 0612-2230039.

