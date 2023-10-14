Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board 12th sent up exam schedule released

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 02:17 PM IST

BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024 schedule for sent up exam out. Check dates here.

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024 schedule for sent up exam. The programme of intermediate sent-up examination (Theory), 2023 (For Annual Exam 2024) is available on the official Twitter handle of BSEB.

As per the schedule, the examination will begin on October 30 and will end on November 6, 2023. The sent up examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The cool off time of the first shift is from 9.30 am to 9.45 am and second shift is 2 pm to 2.15 pm.

Meanwhile, the Board has extended the registration date for BSEB Inter Exam 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can now apply till October 17, 2023 through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the exam calendar released earlier, the datesheet for intermediate examination for 2024 will be released by December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

