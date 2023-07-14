BSEB issues 2nd dummy registration card for Bihar board Matric exam 2024

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued second dummy registration cards for candidates who have registered for Matric or Class 10 final examination, 2024.

BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2024 2nd dummy registration card released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These registration cards will be available for download on the official website of the board, secondary.biharboardonline.com up to July 19, 2023.

The board has asked candidates to collect their second dummy registration cards and verify the information mentioned on it.

If required, they can edit any error on these registration cards through their schools and the deadline to do it is July 19, BSEB said.

School principals will correct spelling errors in the name of the candidate, parents' name and any error on photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject, etc, it added.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the second dummy registration card, candidates can contact the board on its helpline number: 0612-2232074.