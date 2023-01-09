Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams
Published on Jan 09, 2023 01:03 PM IST

BSEB has released the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam admit card 2023 today, January 9.

BSEB Matric admit cards out at secondary.biharboardonline.com(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam admit card 2023 today, January 9. The BSEB Matric admit cards are available at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The head of the respective schools can download the BSEB Matric admit cards from the official website.

The head of the schools can download the Matric admit card from the official website using their User Id and password and hand over hall tickets with their signature and seal to all students of the school. The BSEB Board Matric or class 10th theory exams will be held from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The class 10 practical exams and internal assessments will be conducted from January 19 to January 21, 2023.

BSEB Matric admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The head of the school can Log in with your user id and password.

BSEB matric admits cards 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and hand over to the students with your signature and seal.

If there will be any inconvenience in downloading the BSEB class 10th admit cards, the head of the school can contact the helpline number: 0612-2232074

