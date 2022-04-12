Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022 time table released, check schedule here

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022 time table has been released. The exam dates can be checked by appearing candidates below. 
Published on Apr 12, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022 time table. Candidates who want to appear for the compartmental-cum-special examination can check the schedule through the official Twitter handle of Bihar Board.

The compartmental-cum-special examination will begin on May 5 and will end on May 9, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes extra time before commencement of exam to read and understand the question paper.

A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

Meanwhile, the Board has released Class 12 compartmental cum special exams schedule as well. The Class 12 compartment exam will begin on 25 and will end on May 4, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational course. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.

