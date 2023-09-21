Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released monthly exam dates for Class 9, 10. The secondary monthly (September) examination will be conducted on September 25, 26 and 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

BSEB releases Class 9, 10 monthly examination dates, notice here (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice, the examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 11.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. All the candidates will have to mandatorily appear for the monthly examination.

For conducting the examination of theoretical subjects under the monthly examination, question papers are likely to be received by the confidential agency in the official of the District Education Officer during the period from September 18 till September 22, 2023. The heads of the institutes will receive the question paper by September 23, 2023.

The head of the school will have to collect the question paper from the District Education Officer by the mentioned date above himself or through a duly authorized representative and the owner of the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the Board has asked all the heads of the educational institutes to prepare their results by October 4, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON