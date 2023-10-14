BSEB releases Class 9, and 10 monthly examination dates for October, check schedule here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released monthly exam dates for Classes 9, and 10. The secondary monthly October 2023 examination will be conducted from October 26 to October 28 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Bihar School Examination Board announces monthly exam dates for Classes 9 and 10(File photo)

BSEB notified about the Class 9th and Class 10th monthly examinations through their Twitter handle.

BSEB Monthly Examination Date First Shift Second shift October 26 Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Maithli Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Bhojpuri October 27 Science Music ( Only for Visually Impaired) Social science October 28 Mathematics Science ( only for visually impaired candidates) English ( General)

BSEB conducted the secondary monthly (September) examination from September 25, 26 and 27, 2023.