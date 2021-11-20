Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB to conduct Class 12 board exams from February 1

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the board exam schedule for Class 12 and Class 10, which would begin in February, 2022.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
ByMegha, Patna

As per the schedule, exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to 14 while exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 next year.

Officials said that practical examinations for Class 12 will be held between January 10 to 20, 2021.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “The exam will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least 10 minutes before the exam. The first sitting exam will begin at 9:30 while the second sitting exam will begin at 1:45 pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper.”

The board has already conducted sent-up exam in October.

Topics
bseb class 12 board examinations× board exam
