BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023: Practical exam datesheet for private candidates out at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the practical exam datesheet for BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023. The practical exam timetable has been released for private candidates who will be appearing for class 10, 12 October examination. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023: Practical exam dates out at bseh.org.in(Agencies/file)

As per the official schedule, the practical exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary will be conducted on November 9 and 10, 2023 at various shifts. To download the schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023 practical datesheet available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and the roll numbers and names of the candidates.

Download the file for further need.

Earlier, the Board had released the date sheet for October examination. The date sheet has been released for CTP, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, Improvement examinations. The Class 10 examination will begin on October 20 and will end on October 31 and Senior Secondary examination will begin on October 20 and end on November 8, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

