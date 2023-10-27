Board of School Education, Haryana has introduced two options in Mathematics exam for BSEH 10th Board Exam 2023. Students appearing for the Class 10 board examination this year can select between Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics papers.

BSEH 10th Board Exam 2023: Two options introduced for Class 10 Mathematics exam (HT File)

The question paper design and curriculum of Mathematics subject is available on the official website of the board at bseh.org.in.

Board Chairman Dr. V.P. Yadav and Board Secretary Ms. Jyoti Mittal, H.P said that the decision to introduce two options in mathematics was done while keeping the difficulty level of the subject in mind along with the interest of the students.

However, candidates who will opt for Basic Mathematics option in Class 10 board exam will not be eligible to take up mathematics subject in Class 11. Such candidates will have to appear for the standard mathematics exam again in July 2024 to take up mathematics subject in their 11th class. Other students who opt for standard maths paper are eligible to take it up in Class 11 as well.

Meanwhile, the registration process for both Class 10, 12 was started on October 24 and will end on November 14, 2023. The Secondary and Senior Secondary Board examination will be conducted in March 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.