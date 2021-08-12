BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released

Board of School Education, Haryana has released BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card. Candidates who want to appear for improvement, compartment exams for Class 10, 12 can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Candidates should ensure to get a coloured admit card printed on A-4 size paper and check their details thoroughly. In case of any error in the admit card regarding details and all, candidates can make the changes in the correction link that has opened on August 11 and will remain open till August 13, 2021.

Students who want to appear for the examination can download their admit by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card: How to download

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their original Aadhar card and colored admit card.