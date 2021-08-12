Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released
board exams

BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released

BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card has been released for improvement, compartment exams. The admit card can be downloaded the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released

Board of School Education, Haryana has released BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card. Candidates who want to appear for improvement, compartment exams for Class 10, 12 can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Candidates should ensure to get a coloured admit card printed on A-4 size paper and check their details thoroughly. In case of any error in the admit card regarding details and all, candidates can make the changes in the correction link that has opened on August 11 and will remain open till August 13, 2021.

Students who want to appear for the examination can download their admit by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card: How to download

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit card link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their original Aadhar card and colored admit card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseh bseh board exam admit card
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP