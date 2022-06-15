BSEH Class 12 Results: Flour mill owner’s daughter is commerce stream topper

Sakshi-the eldest child of a flour mill owner Ram Singh of Pehowa town of Kurukshetra district has got the second position in the Class XII exams of Haryana Board and secured first position in commerce stream.

With 496 marks out of 500 she has also topped the commerce stream and got perfect 100 in English and Accounts. A student of Baba Sharvan Nath Senior Secondary School Pehowa, also shares the first position in commerce and second position in overall results with Muskan of Narwana.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Saskhi said that she has achieved the score with self study and she never took any tuition after school.

“I never took tuition but from day one my focus was on self study as I used to revise whatever my teacher taught in the class”, she added.

She said that she wants to become a Chartered Accountant and she has got this inspiration from her cousin Shivam, who is a CA.

She attributed her achievement to her father Ram Singh, Mother Santosh Rani and teachers.

“Since I am the eldest child of my parents, they have big expectations from me so that I could help my younger brother and sister. But my parents always supported me”, she said.

Her father said that she has given a new recognition to the family and he wants her to chase her dreams.

Congratulating Sakshi on her achievement her teacher Rajni Kaushik said that she is a brilliant student. She was the favorite student of all teachers and we were expecting such a performance from her”.

