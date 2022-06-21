BSEH Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 results out at bseh.org.in, link here

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) on June 21, has released the open school results for Class 10 and Class 12 . Students can check their HOS Class 10, 12 results at bseh.org, the BSEH's official website.

In addition to the Haryana Board Open School Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary Class 12 exam results BSEH has announced the results of those students who applied for exams such as compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation, and additional subjects.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Board President Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh and Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, HPSE, announced the results of this test today at a press conference held at the Board Headquarters.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 fresh exams is 24.93 percent, while the HOS CTP pass percentage is 50.83 percent. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 fresh exams is 33.89 percent, while the pass percentage for CTP and reappearing is 54.94 percent.

BSEH Haryana Open School: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads," Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination March/April - 2022 Exam Result"

Key in your credentials and log in

Check your result and take print out for future reference.