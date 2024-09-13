BSEH HOS Exam March 2025: Haryana Board 10th, 12th registration begins on September 16, notice here

Board of School Education, Haryana, will begin the registration process for the BSEH HOS Exam in March 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 on September 16, 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The last date to apply with late fee is till October 15, 2024. BSEH HOS Exam March 2025: 10th, 12th registration begins on September 16

As per the official notice, candidates can apply for the examination with a late fee of ₹100/- from September 16 to November 15, 2024. With a late fee of ₹300/-, the last date of registration is December 10 and with a late fee of ₹1000/-, the registration process will conclude on December 31, 2024.

BSEH HOS Exam March 2025: How to apply

To apply for the Haryana Board HOS March examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the BSEH HOS Exam March 2025 link for Classes 10 and 12 available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for Class 10 is ₹1200/- and Class 12 is ₹1250/-. The hard copies will be given to the candidates after successful completion of registration.

For practical examinations in the Secondary/Senior Secondary Fresh category, candidates will have to pay ₹100/—per practical subject separately. For additional subjects in Senior Secondary, Rs. 200/—per subject will have to be paid separately. Apart from this, such candidates will have to choose the medium of examination along with an online application. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.