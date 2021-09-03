Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Board of School Education, Haryana has released BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the improvement exams for Class 10 or Class 12 in the state can download the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The improvement exams will be conducted from September 7 to September 22, 2021 for Class 12 and September 7 to September 18 for Class 10. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on each day, as per the official notice. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the required details and click on search.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to reach the exam venue 30 minute prior to the commencement of exam and they will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use color pencils in science subjects only. Candidates will also have to carry their personal water bottle at the exam centre.

