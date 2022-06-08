BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022: RBSE Class 5, 8 announced, link here

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 on June 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations can check their respective results on the official site of RBSE on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The link has been activated now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

<strong>Direct link for RBSE 5th, 8th results</strong>

RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. This year a total of 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for Class 8 board exams and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 board exams. RBSE Class 5, 8 Result Live Updates

BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Click on Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Press Class 5 or Class 8 result link and enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}